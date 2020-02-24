2020 February 24 10:11

DOF Subsea posts Q4 operating income of NOK 1,349 million

The Group's operating income for the 4th quarter (management reporting) was NOK 1,329 million (NOK 1 166 million in Q4 2018) and the operating profit before depreciation and impairment (EBITDA) was NOK 543 million (NOK 342 million), DOF Subsea said in its media release.



The average utilisation of the Group's fleet during the 4th quarter was 77% ; 76% for the Subsea/IMR Project fleet and 78% for Long-term Chartering fleet. At the end of the 4th quarter, the Group had a firm backlog of NOK 12,8 billion.