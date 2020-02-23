  The version for the print

  • 2020 February 23 14:32

    AAM completes 80’ patrol vessel for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Dep't

    All American Marine (AAM) says it has completed construction and launched an innovative aluminum catamaran. This vessel will serve an integral role in patrolling both Texas state and federal waters for the law enforcement division of Texas Parks and Wildlife. The 80’ x 27’ (OAL) Captain Murchison features twin CAT C18 ACERT D Engines, with Hamilton Jet HM 521 waterjets and is built to USCG Subchapter T standards.

    The state-of-the-art hydrofoil assisted vessel, from Teknicraft Design, will combine innovative design features critical to modern maritime law enforcement. One revolutionary feature is the inclusion of Teknicraft ’s Rapid RHIB launching system. This feature integrated into the stern of the vessel, will increase safety and reduce the time and manpower required to deploy the vessels’ rigid hull inflatable boat (RHIB). It will allow for deployment and retrieval in under 1 minute. The RHIB is a 20’ Willard with a 170 HP Volvo Diesel Engine, and also features Hamilton Jet Propulsion. Captain Murchison is also the first vessel in North America to feature Hamilton Jet’s innovative Advanced Vessel Control (AVX) system. The new AVX features include both a station keeping and a JETanchor positioning system. Additional vessel features include a DJI Mavic Drone integrated to the helm displays, as well as a FLIR M400 XR High-resolution Thermal Imaging video with tracking to assist with patrol duties in the Gulf of Mexico.

    “The vessel is definitely a game-changer for the Texas Game Wardens,” said Cody Jones, Assistant Commander for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. “Our key mission is to make sure the Texas maritime border is safe. The fact of the matter is, there’s not an off the shelf vessel available that meets the daily needs of law enforcement, particularly for long-range vessels. Each step of the way All American [Marine] listened to us, understood our mission, and in conjunction with Teknicraft, designed and built a vessel that has all the versatility we need to be successful on the water.”

    TPWD is responsible for patrolling state waters of Texas, out to 9 nautical miles in the Gulf of Mexico. However, TPWD and Texas Game Wardens also patrol an additional 200 nautical miles into exclusive economic zones through a joint enforcement agreement with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Agency. The Law Enforcement Division of TPWD, based in Austin Texas, “provides a comprehensive statewide law enforcement program to protect Texas’ wildlife, other natural resources, and the environment. The Division also provides safe boating and recreational water safety on public waters by ensuring compliance with applicable state laws and regulations. Texas Game Wardens are responsible for enforcement of the Parks and Wildlife Code, all TPWD regulations, the Texas Penal Code and selected statutes and regulations applicable to clean air and water, hazardous materials and human health.” Texas Game Wardens are the first line of defense in the state’s and nation’s border security initiatives in the Gulf of Mexico. The Game Wardens needed a vessel capable of operating in adverse sea and weather conditions to fulfill this mission. This new vessel will fill a vital role in the enforcement of environmental and patrolling responsibilities.

    All American Marine’s new shipyard has provided an expanded capacity and production capabilities for both additional and larger vessels. The launch of this vessel further exemplifies All American’s position as the technological innovator in the North American marketplace, and a leading manufacturer of innovative and fuel-efficient workboats. AAM has an exclusive partnership in North America with Teknicraft Design and is continually exploring new opportunities to build unique and innovative vessels.

    All American Marine Inc., located on the shores of Bellingham Bay, was founded in 1987 and specializes in the construction of custom-tailored aluminum vessels. Today, the company has become a leading builder of high-speed passenger boats, hybrid vessels, dinner cruise boats, patrol vessels, and research vessels.

Другие новости по темам: aluminum shipbuilding, All American Marine  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 February 23

15:01 Great Lakes reports record full year results
14:32 AAM completes 80’ patrol vessel for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Dep't
13:37 EDS HV Group completes scope of work at Vattenfall’s HR3 wind farm
12:23 Ingeteam signs the contract with Yantai CIMC Raffles Offshore for hybrid electric propulsion system delivery of two Ro-Ro vessels
11:21 USCG, other agencies to conduct search and rescue exercise near Perdido Bay

2020 February 22

17:14 First Subsea provide Cable Protection Systems for NnG
14:48 Med Marine: Turkish-built tug equipped with SCHOTTEL bestseller
13:41 CSBA study finds U.S. dredging industry a critical component of national security
11:39 USCG Cutter Legare returns home after interdicting over 3,300 pounds of drugs
10:47 Ray Fitzgerald to rejoin Crowley as COO

2020 February 21

18:12 Digitization of KN: paper is no longer used in the operation of Klaipėda LNG terminal
17:48 NIBULON Shipyard is about to launch second non-self-propelled open type vessel
17:17 CMA CGM announces Emergency Space Surcharge from North Europe, Scandinavia & Poland to West Med, East Med, Adriatic & North Africa
16:59 New roll trailers put into operation at Bronka port
16:04 AS Tallink Grupp’s wholly-owned subsidiary AS Hansatee Cargo merged with Group’s wholly-owned subsidiary AS Tallink
15:25 Russia's Main Department of State Expertise approved adjusted design documentation under Nord Stream 2 project
15:02 OCEAN Industries orders MAN Propulsion Packages for Royal Canadian Navy tugs
14:13 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Coronis with Koch and cancellation of the sale of a Capesize dry bulk vessel
13:01 COSCO SHIPPING Lines provides water and rail transport services
12:40 Wärtsilä LPG Fuel Supply System the first ever to undergo engine testing
12:12 ABS to class world’s largest B-Tank VLECs by Jiangnan
11:30 Coronavirus disease 2019 – IMO urges no unnecessary delays to ships
11:09 World’s first LPG-retrofit order exercises option for four additional engines
10:44 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 21
10:43 Biofouling demands collective, urgent and ‘proactive’ approach, stresses Bellona
10:09 Cod farming set for rebound as savvy investors rush to back Norcod
09:55 Bunker prices are slightly down at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
09:43 GTT acquires Icelandic company Marorka, an expert in Smart Shipping
09:35 BlueWater Reporting closely monitoring blanked sailings amid coronavirus outbreak
09:34 Brent Crude futures price is down 0.73% to $58.88, Light Sweet Crude – down 0.61% to $53.55
09:16 Baltic Dry Index is up to 480 points

2020 February 20

18:27 SMOOTH PORTS Partners met and discussed in Livorno
18:07 UNIIQ invests in Tetrahedron’s innovative crane for next-gen wind turbines
17:52 RF Navy’s Admiral Kasatonov frigate left for Barents Sea to continue testing
17:30 Evergreen issues notice for reefer cargo to Shanghai、Ningbo and Xingang, China
17:17 Tersan Shipyard (Turkey) delivers lead crab catching and processing ship of Project ST184
17:00 West Africa Container Terminal to commence Phase 2 upgrade
16:53 Port of Rotterdam increases sales of LNG and VLSFO
16:53 Indonesia hosts new national workshop on maritime security risk
16:29 UN agencies collaborate to promote seafarers’ rights treaty
16:04 INOK TM and Admiral Makarov SUMIS sign agreement on cooperation
15:38 Rosmorport reports on its icebreaker support in Russian seaports as of February 17, 2020
15:11 Rosmorport changes tariffs for services offered at the seaport of Kaliningrad
14:47 BIMCO joins Japan to regulate carbon intensity of existing ships
14:25 ESPO published its Position Paper on European Green Deal objectives in ports
14:02 CHIMBUSCO starts to supply China-produced low sulphur bunker oil to international ships
13:43 Top-level speakers announced for Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology 2020 in London
13:20 Throughput of Russia’s river ports fell by 11.6%, from 143.1 million tonnes in 2010 to 126.5 million tonnes in 2019
13:01 BC Ferries names and christens the first two Island Class ferries
12:46 Bunker prices are flat at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
12:31 National Marine Dredging Company and Royal IHC launch TSHD GHASHA
12:08 Port of Baku and Tamiz Shahar cooperate on environmental issues
11:48 Hapag-Lloyd improves operating result by more than 80 percent in 2019
11:41 Port of Gdynia widens its internal entrance to 140 m
11:15 CMA CGM announces PSS for exports from East Russia
10:52 Russian Maritime Register of Shipping introduces new scheme of oil and gas equipment approval
10:24 Main contractor Damen and more than a hundred companies contribute to Combat Support Ship
10:24 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 20
09:53 Ships of RF Navy’s Baltic Fleet left for Atlantic to perform combat training tasks
09:35 Brent Crude futures price is up 0.32% to $59.31, Light Sweet Crude – up 0.45% to $53.73