2020 February 23 13:37

EDS HV Group completes scope of work at Vattenfall’s HR3 wind farm

The scope of work included pre-site engineering support, HV system review, high voltage safety management and consultancy support. High voltage engineering specialist EDS HV Group (EDS), part of the UK’s leading marine services company – James Fisher and Sons plc, has now completed their scope of high voltage (HV) consultancy work during the installation phase of Vattenfall’s Horns Rev 3 (HR3) Windfarm, EDS said in a press release.



Vattenfall’s Horns Rev 3, located off the coast of Denmark, contains 49 8.3MW MHI Vestas turbines, with a total capacity of 406.7MW, enough to provide renewable energy to 425,000 Danish Homes.



Under the scope of work EDS provided pre-site engineering support, HV system reviews, consultancy support, and the provision and implementation of HV safety rules from the 33kV switchgear on the offshore substation (OSS) to the arrays and turbines, in order to ensure safety from the system during planned work.



EDS was also involved in training Vattenfall’s O&M team, with a number of their technicians passing panels to become Senior Authorised Persons (SAPs), enabling them to safely and efficiently run their own network.



Morten Jochimsen, Commissioning Manager at Vattenfall:



“The whole Horns Rev 3 project team from Vattenfall would like to thank the EDS team in helping make this landmark project a success. EDS HV’s support and knowledge has been valuable for the project and has helped us bring the wind farm alive, without compromising on HV safety. Big thanks to the onsite personnel who have done a great job, being flexible and always with a smile on their face. I look forward to work with EDS again”.



Horns Rev 3 was officially inaugurated back in August by His Royal Highness the Crown Prince of Denmark during a reception at the Danish port of Hvide Sande. It is Denmark’s largest offshore windfarm and will increase Danish electricity generation from wind by over 10%.



David Orr, Operations Manager at EDS HV:



“The whole EDS team has enjoyed working with Vattenfall on this landmark project. It has been a fantastic opportunity, and the successful completion of our scope has been a credit to our team on the project and all involved. We would like to thank Vattenfall for their continued support throughout the project and look forward to working with them in the future.”