  2020 February 23

    Ingeteam signs the contract with Yantai CIMC Raffles Offshore for hybrid electric propulsion system delivery of two Ro-Ro vessels

    Ingeteam says it has signed the contract with Yantai CIMC Raffles Offshore (China) comprising the delivery of the engineering, production, commissioning and sea trials of the Hybrid Electric Propulsion System for two icebreaking Ro-Ro Ships, owned by the Swedish Wallenius SOL.

    The 241.7 m vessels will be equipped with two Type C LNG tanks have a sailing speed of 20 knots and a capacity of 5800 lane meters. They will be the world biggest LNG powered and world biggest Ice Class Ro-Ro NBs, built to meet Finnish-Swedish Ice Class 1A Super and winterization standards, deployed for European shipping routes. These Ro-Ros will operate in a sensitive, sulphur-emission-control area (ECA) in harsh winter conditions where a reliable LNG fuel-gas supply system is of the utmost importance. During port calls, the vessels will run on green electricity from shore connections or LNG, it will make together with other environmentally-friendly initiatives to be leader in the industry of the green Ro-Ro vessels.

    The vessels have two propulsion shaftlines, each consisting of a slow speed 2-stroke main engine with inline direct driven PTI/PTO Permanent Magnet shaft generator.

    INGETEAM´s scope of supply includes the following:

    2 x INGEDRIVE LV400 Multidrive Frequency Converters with active front end, shaft generator inverter and DC inverter Cabinets
    2 x INDAR Permanent Magnet Shaft Generators

    PTO Mode 2200kW / 85-122rpm / 690Vac
    PTI Mode 1000kW / 122rpm / 690Vac
    DC-link power distribution
    Calculations, Engineering and Documentation
    Workshop Testing
    Commissioning and Sea Trials
    Lloyds Register Certifications

    The system is prepared to be completed in the future with a package of battery hybrid and vessel’s Energy Management System (EMS), in order to increase the energy efficiency and provide energy reserves. It will also allow the optimization of the auxiliary engines operation, reducing the operation hours and therefore the service and maintenance cost. Ingeteam’s experience, flexibility and the expertise in energy storage solutions and in marine systems integration will result in more efficient and cost-effective vessel.

    Ingeteam is an international technological Group specialized in electric power conversion. Its state of the art developments in power and control electronics (inverters, frequency converters, controllers and protections), rotative electric machines (Indar motors, generators and submersible motor&pumps sets), systems (electromechanical engineering and automation projects), and services (operation & maintenance services), enables it to provide the best solutions in different sectors, namely: wind, solar PV, hydro and fossil fuel power generation; metal and mineral processing; mining; marine; rail traction; waters; e-vehicle charging and power grid automation, always achieving sustainable and efficient energy generation, transmission, distribution and consumption. The company operates throughout the world, and is permanently based in 22 countries, with a headcount of 3,900. R&D is the backbone of its business activity, in which 5% of its turnover is annually invested.

