2020 February 22 14:48

Med Marine: Turkish-built tug equipped with SCHOTTEL bestseller

SCHOTTEL says it has secured a contract with Turkish shipbuilder Med Marine to provide propulsion units for a newly built escort and harbour tug. The Robert-Allan-designed tugboat is under construction at the Ereğli Shipyard in Northern Turkey. It will be used for harbour and terminal operations as well as for coastal towing.



Recai Hakan Şen, CEO of Med Marine: "SCHOTTEL is a company which proves itself in the marine business through its technical understanding and quality. Equipping our tugs with their propulsion solutions contributes to the saleability of our vessels. Working with SCHOTTEL, which is very professional and successful in technical issues, is quite easy and enjoyable."



Maximum manoeuvrability with SCHOTTEL Rudderpropellers

The main propulsion for the RAmparts 3200 tug consists of a pair of SCHOTTEL Rudderpropellers type SRP 460 CP – each driven by a diesel engine with 2,350 kW. The four-bladed controllable pitch propellers with a diameter of 2.70 metres ensure maximum vessel maneouvrability as well as top propulsion efficiency. This thruster configuration will enable an expected bollard pull of about 75 tons and a free running speed of approximately 12.5 knots.



Success Story: SRP 460

To date, more than 1,000 SCHOTTEL Rudderpropellers types 460 and 490 have been delivered – making them the most successful azimuth thrusters worldwide. Rudderpropellers with a maximum power rating for tug duties between 2,350 and 2,550 kW per engine – such as the SRP 460 and the SRP 490 – are among those SCHOTTEL azimuth thrusters that have received several technical updates in order to offer customers state-of-the-art design, construction and economical operation. The SRP 460 (formerly SRP 1515) was ﬁrst delivered in 1999.



The new tug is scheduled to enter service in the fourth quarter of 2020.



About Med Marine

Med Marine is a Turkish shipbuilder and leading tugboat operator. The firm employs Ereğli Shipyard, one of the largest shipyards in Turkey, to build its state-of-the-art tugboats and Stainless Steel (STST) IMO II type chemical/oil tankers, either for its own operations or clients around the world. The company has successfully completed the construction and delivery of more than 150 projects, including tugboats, chemical/oil tankers, mooring and pilot boats.