2020 February 23 11:21

USCG, other agencies to conduct search and rescue exercise near Perdido Bay

The Coast Guard and other agencies are scheduled to conduct a search and rescue exercise in Perdido Bay, Florida, Saturday, from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.



The exercise will take place between the Lillian Bridge and the Intracoastal Waterway. It will include searches on land, water and air.



An incident command post will be established at the Lillian Boat Launch on Perdido Bay.



Involved in the exercise are:



Coast Guard Station Pensacola

Escambia Search and Rescue

Lower Alabama Search and Rescue

Lillian Fire Department

Civil Air Patrol

Coast Guard Auxiliary Air Patrol

Daphne Search and Rescue