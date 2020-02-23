-
2020 February 23 11:21
USCG, other agencies to conduct search and rescue exercise near Perdido Bay
The Coast Guard and other agencies are scheduled to conduct a search and rescue exercise in Perdido Bay, Florida, Saturday, from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The exercise will take place between the Lillian Bridge and the Intracoastal Waterway. It will include searches on land, water and air.
An incident command post will be established at the Lillian Boat Launch on Perdido Bay.
Involved in the exercise are:
Coast Guard Station Pensacola
Escambia Search and Rescue
Lower Alabama Search and Rescue
Lillian Fire Department
Civil Air Patrol
Coast Guard Auxiliary Air Patrol
Daphne Search and Rescue
Другие новости по темам: US Coast Guard, search and rescue