2020 February 22 11:39

USCG Cutter Legare returns home after interdicting over 3,300 pounds of drugs

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Legare returned to their homeport in Portsmouth, Virginia, after a 65-day counter-narcotics patrol in the Eastern Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea, Thursday, the USCG said in its news release.



The crew of the Legare successfully seized more than 3,300 pounds of illicit narcotics and patrolled more 12,000 nautical miles while working in conjunction with Customs and Border Protection, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and international partners to combat transnational smuggling organizations operating in the maritime environment.



“Our success during this deployment is due to the exceptional coordination and assistance provided to us by our partner agencies, as well as the training, preparation, and hard work of the Legare’s crew,” said Cmdr. Blake Stockwell, commanding officer of the Legare. “None of this would be possible without everyone’s combined efforts and dedication in keeping our maritime borders secured from the persistent threat that these drug-trafficking organizations pose.”



Coast Guard Cutter Legare is a multi-mission 270-foot Medium Endurance Cutter homeported out of Portsmouth. The crew of the Legare patrols the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea, and Eastern Pacific Ocean in support of Coast Guard missions, which include search and rescue, maritime law enforcement, marine environmental protection, homeland security, and national defense operations.