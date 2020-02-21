  The version for the print

  • 2020 February 21 17:17

    CMA CGM announces Emergency Space Surcharge from North Europe, Scandinavia & Poland to West Med, East Med, Adriatic & North Africa

    CMA CGM has announced the following Emergency Space Surcharge (ESS):

    Effective March 1st, 2020 (date of loading) until further notice:
     Origin : From North Europe, Scandinavia, UK & Poland
     Destination: To West Med, East Med, Adriatic & North Africa (Morocco excluded)
     Cargo: Dry
     Amount: EUR 50 per 20' | EUR 100 per 40'

Другие новости по темам: CMA CGM  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 February 21

17:17 CMA CGM announces Emergency Space Surcharge from North Europe, Scandinavia & Poland to West Med, East Med, Adriatic & North Africa
16:59 New roll trailers put into operation at Bronka port
16:04 AS Tallink Grupp’s wholly-owned subsidiary AS Hansatee Cargo merged with Group’s wholly-owned subsidiary AS Tallink
15:25 Russia's Main Department of State Expertise approved adjusted design documentation under Nord Stream 2 project
15:02 OCEAN Industries orders MAN Propulsion Packages for Royal Canadian Navy tugs
14:13 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Coronis with Koch and cancellation of the sale of a Capesize dry bulk vessel
13:01 COSCO SHIPPING Lines provides water and rail transport services
12:40 Wärtsilä LPG Fuel Supply System the first ever to undergo engine testing
12:12 ABS to class world’s largest B-Tank VLECs by Jiangnan
11:30 Coronavirus disease 2019 – IMO urges no unnecessary delays to ships
11:09 World’s first LPG-retrofit order exercises option for four additional engines
10:44 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 21
10:43 Biofouling demands collective, urgent and ‘proactive’ approach, stresses Bellona
10:09 Cod farming set for rebound as savvy investors rush to back Norcod
09:55 Bunker prices are slightly down at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
09:43 GTT acquires Icelandic company Marorka, an expert in Smart Shipping
09:35 BlueWater Reporting closely monitoring blanked sailings amid coronavirus outbreak
09:34 Brent Crude futures price is down 0.73% to $58.88, Light Sweet Crude – down 0.61% to $53.55
09:16 Baltic Dry Index is up to 480 points

2020 February 20

18:27 SMOOTH PORTS Partners met and discussed in Livorno
18:07 UNIIQ invests in Tetrahedron’s innovative crane for next-gen wind turbines
17:52 RF Navy’s Admiral Kasatonov frigate left for Barents Sea to continue testing
17:30 Evergreen issues notice for reefer cargo to Shanghai、Ningbo and Xingang, China
17:17 Tersan Shipyard (Turkey) delivers lead crab catching and processing ship of Project ST184
17:00 West Africa Container Terminal to commence Phase 2 upgrade
16:53 Port of Rotterdam increases sales of LNG and VLSFO
16:53 Indonesia hosts new national workshop on maritime security risk
16:29 UN agencies collaborate to promote seafarers’ rights treaty
16:04 INOK TM and Admiral Makarov SUMIS sign agreement on cooperation
15:38 Rosmorport reports on its icebreaker support in Russian seaports as of February 17, 2020
15:11 Rosmorport changes tariffs for services offered at the seaport of Kaliningrad
14:47 BIMCO joins Japan to regulate carbon intensity of existing ships
14:25 ESPO published its Position Paper on European Green Deal objectives in ports
14:02 CHIMBUSCO starts to supply China-produced low sulphur bunker oil to international ships
13:43 Top-level speakers announced for Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology 2020 in London
13:20 Throughput of Russia’s river ports fell by 11.6%, from 143.1 million tonnes in 2010 to 126.5 million tonnes in 2019
13:01 BC Ferries names and christens the first two Island Class ferries
12:46 Bunker prices are flat at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
12:31 National Marine Dredging Company and Royal IHC launch TSHD GHASHA
12:08 Port of Baku and Tamiz Shahar cooperate on environmental issues
11:48 Hapag-Lloyd improves operating result by more than 80 percent in 2019
11:41 Port of Gdynia widens its internal entrance to 140 m
11:15 CMA CGM announces PSS for exports from East Russia
10:52 Russian Maritime Register of Shipping introduces new scheme of oil and gas equipment approval
10:24 Main contractor Damen and more than a hundred companies contribute to Combat Support Ship
10:24 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 20
09:53 Ships of RF Navy’s Baltic Fleet left for Atlantic to perform combat training tasks
09:35 Brent Crude futures price is up 0.32% to $59.31, Light Sweet Crude – up 0.45% to $53.73
09:14 Baltic Dry Index is up to 465 points

2020 February 19

18:37 Eni launches hull for Coral Sul FLNG in offshore Mozambique
18:06 Port of Rotterdam aims to become the most sustainable biorefinery in Europe
17:52 NOVATEK’s 2019 profit grew 5.3 times YoY to RUB 865.5 billion
17:31 Royal IHC launches TSHD GHASHA for National Marine Dredging Company
17:28 Wärtsilä and Carnival achieve real-time data exchange between ship and port
17:06 Jan De Nul finishes deepening works in the Port of Maputo
16:46 Port of Hamburg seaborne cargo throughput up 1.1 percent to 136.6 million tons in 2019
16:42 PM Yury Borisov backs RF Transport Ministry’s proposal to assign cargo to Russian-flagged and Russian-owned vessels
16:13 Boston Ship Repair gets Navy's $14.3M contract
15:37 Russia’s market demand for marine fuel to exceed 10 million tonnes in 2020 – PM Yury Borisov
15:10 Inmarsat launches connectivity services in Saudi Arabia across land, sea and air