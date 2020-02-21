-
CMA CGM announces Emergency Space Surcharge from North Europe, Scandinavia & Poland to West Med, East Med, Adriatic & North Africa
CMA CGM has announced the following Emergency Space Surcharge (ESS):
Effective March 1st, 2020 (date of loading) until further notice:
Origin : From North Europe, Scandinavia, UK & Poland
Destination: To West Med, East Med, Adriatic & North Africa (Morocco excluded)
Cargo: Dry
Amount: EUR 50 per 20' | EUR 100 per 40'
