2020 February 21 16:59

New roll trailers put into operation at Bronka port

Fenix LLC says it has purchased and commissioned four new Novatech 60 feet roll trailers with payload capacity 90 tons.



The fleet of the roll-trailers is extended with an increase of transshipment volume of break bulk, project and heavy lift cargo at the port.

Port Bronka is the only deep-water port in Petersburg, Russia. The port handles container, project, break bulk and ro-ro cargo. The current capacity of the port is 500 000 TEU and 130 000 units of ro-ro cargo per year. The further development plan includes an increase in the container cargo capacity to 1.9 million TEU per year and ro-ro cargo – up to 200 000 units per year.