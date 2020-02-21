2020 February 21 15:25

Russia's Main Department of State Expertise approved adjusted design documentation under Nord Stream 2 project

Experts of Glavgosexpertiza (Russia's Main Department of State Expertise) have considered and approved the repeatedly submitted design documentation and engineering survey findings on for Nord Stream 2 construction in Russian including offshore and onshore sections in the Leningrad Region.



Nord Stream 2 is the construction project for a gas pipeline with the annual capacity of 55 billion cubic meters from Russia to Germany across the Baltic Sea, parallel to the existing route of the Nord Stream gas pipeline. Nord Stream 2 AG, the developer of a pipeline total length of which will exceed 1,200 kilometers.

The length of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in Russia is some 114 kilometres offshore within the waters of the Gulf of Finland of the Baltic Sea and a coastal segment with a length of 3.84 km. In 2020, the construction of the Nord Stream 2 is planned to continue, taking into account the introduction of adjustments to the design documentation, approved after a second review by Glavgosexpertiza.



