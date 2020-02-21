2020 February 21 15:02

OCEAN Industries orders MAN Propulsion Packages for Royal Canadian Navy tugs

OCEAN Industries Inc., the Quebec-based marine group, has ordered 8 × MAN 12V175D-MM, IMO Tier III-compliant engines in connection with the construction of 4 × 24-metre ASD tugs for the Royal Canadian Navy. The vessels are set respectively for delivery to Canada's major naval bases at Esquimalt, British Columbia and Halifax, Nova Scotia, with each location set to receive two tugs. Under the contract, MAN Energy Solutions will also provide SCR (Selective Catalytic Reduction) technology for the engines, facilitating Tier III compliance, as well as ship service diesel-generator sets.

Work on these components will take place at MAN's facility in Denmark, while its Canadian division will integrate the systems and additionally provide training, testing and support during harbour-acceptance and sea-acceptance trials. The new order stems from Canada's National Shipbuilding Strategy that aims to rebuild a strong, sustainable marine sector locally. It is part of a governmental plan to provide more meaningful business opportunities to companies across the country to help the domestic marine sector grow and thrive.

MAN has already successfully invested in Aspin Kemp and Associates - the power-supply, energy-management and drive-systems specialist from Prince Edward Island (PEI) - thus supporting the Government of Canada's objective to re-establish and grow the Canadian maritime industry and provide access to world markets for Canadian companies. Known as the Naval Large Tug (NLT) project, the new IMO Tier III vessels are based on a proven Robert Allan Ltd.

ABOUT OCEAN INDUSTRIES

OCEAN Industries Inc. is a Canadian shipbuilder and part of the Ocean Group, a leader within integrated marine services throughout Canada and internationally.

ABOUT ROBERT ALLAN

Robert Allan Ltd. is a firm of internationally-recognized Naval Architects in Vancouver, Canada that has built a reputation for innovative designs for vessels of almost all types, from high-performance tugs to ferries to sophisticated research vessels since 1930.