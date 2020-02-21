2020 February 21 13:01

COSCO SHIPPING Lines provides water and rail transport services

Amid the outbreak of pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus, COSCO SHIPPING Lines rolled out two strong measures of “land-to-water” and “land-to-rail” transport based on its water transport network to address the problem of trans-provincial container haulage facing clients in East China. It took the lead in covering the domestic and foreign trade, import and export business in Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui Provinces, the company said in its release.

The new measures, which replace and optimize the traditional trans-provincial road haulage with water-water transfer and water-rail intermodal transport, will minimize the influence of trans-provincial trailer bottleneck on the logistics chain and offer a more reliable transport solution during the fight against the epidemic.



Taking advantage of its favorable geographical location along the sea and river, the company has a sound water transport network that enables water-water intermodal transport between 21 feeder stations in East China and Waigaoqiao/Yangshan Ports.



Relying on its rail network, the company offers water-rail intermodal transport service between Shanghai and Bengbu, Suzhou, Wuxi, Changzhou, Danyang and Huzhou in East China.