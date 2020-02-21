  The version for the print

  • 2020 February 21 12:12

    ABS to class world’s largest B-Tank VLECs by Jiangnan

    Two of the largest VLECs ever ordered are now under construction to ABS class at Jiangnan Shipyard following a successful joint development effort.

    The two 99,000cbm dual fuel B-Tank VLECs ordered by Pacific Gas are the world’s largest VLEC vessel type. Designed to be efficient and more environmentally friendly, the vessels feature the Type B Cargo Containment System “BrilliancE” developed by Jiangnan.

    As a tradition, Jiangnan always give a nickname to a newly developed ship. Jiangnan has assigned this novel VLEC as “Bluebonnet”, the state flower of Texas, the home state of ABS World Headquarters.

    Jiangnan’s design is the product of deep engagement between engineers at Jiangnan and ABS during the conceptual stage, which resulted in ABS granting Approval in Principle in September last year.

    As well as dual fuel technology, the vessel is equipped with a shaft generator that can use Ethane as fuel. The vessel’s hydrodynamic line and internal space has also been comprehensively optimized.

    About ABS

    ABS, a leading global provider of classification and technical advisory services to the marine and offshore industries, is committed to setting standards for safety and excellence in design and construction. Focused on safe and practical application of advanced technologies and digital solutions, ABS works with industry and clients to develop accurate and cost-effective compliance, optimized performance and operational efficiency for marine and offshore assets.

