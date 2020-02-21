2020 February 21 12:12

ABS to class world’s largest B-Tank VLECs by Jiangnan

Two of the largest VLECs ever ordered are now under construction to ABS class at Jiangnan Shipyard following a successful joint development effort.

The two 99,000cbm dual fuel B-Tank VLECs ordered by Pacific Gas are the world’s largest VLEC vessel type. Designed to be efficient and more environmentally friendly, the vessels feature the Type B Cargo Containment System “BrilliancE” developed by Jiangnan.

As a tradition, Jiangnan always give a nickname to a newly developed ship. Jiangnan has assigned this novel VLEC as “Bluebonnet”, the state flower of Texas, the home state of ABS World Headquarters.

Jiangnan’s design is the product of deep engagement between engineers at Jiangnan and ABS during the conceptual stage, which resulted in ABS granting Approval in Principle in September last year.

As well as dual fuel technology, the vessel is equipped with a shaft generator that can use Ethane as fuel. The vessel’s hydrodynamic line and internal space has also been comprehensively optimized.

