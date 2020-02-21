2020 February 21 11:09

World’s first LPG-retrofit order exercises option for four additional engines

MAN Energy Solutions says that Oslo-listed BW LPG, the first shipowner to place retrofit orders for the MAN B&W ME-LGIP LPG-powered engine, has now exercised an option in the initial contract and ordered a further four retrofits.

The initial contract covered the world’s first retrofitting of four MAN B&W 6G60ME-C9.2 HFO-burning engines to 6G60ME-C9.5-LGIP LPG-propelled dual-fuel engines. BW LPG has ordered the extra retrofits on the back of a successful TAT (Type Approval Test) for the first ME-LGIP (Liquid Gas Injection Propane) retrofit engine, performed recently at the works of MAN Energy Solutions’ two-stroke licensee, STX HI, in Korea.

The original deal was signed in advance of the official launch of the MAN B&W ME-LGIP engine in Copenhagen in September 2018 with the contract exchanged publicly during the event.

Through investments in pioneering propulsion technology, BW LPG modernizes its exisiting fleet and reduces overall environmental impact.

