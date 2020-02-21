  The version for the print

  2020 February 21

    World’s first LPG-retrofit order exercises option for four additional engines

    MAN Energy Solutions says that Oslo-listed BW LPG, the first shipowner to place retrofit orders for the MAN B&W ME-LGIP LPG-powered engine, has now exercised an option in the initial contract and ordered a further four retrofits.

    The initial contract covered the world’s first retrofitting of four MAN B&W 6G60ME-C9.2 HFO-burning engines to 6G60ME-C9.5-LGIP LPG-propelled dual-fuel engines. BW LPG has ordered the extra retrofits on the back of a successful TAT (Type Approval Test) for the first ME-LGIP (Liquid Gas Injection Propane) retrofit engine, performed recently at the works of MAN Energy Solutions’ two-stroke licensee, STX HI, in Korea.

    The original deal was signed in advance of the official launch of the MAN B&W ME-LGIP engine in Copenhagen in September 2018 with the contract exchanged publicly during the event.

    Through investments in pioneering propulsion technology, BW LPG modernizes its exisiting fleet and reduces overall environmental impact.

    About BW LPG

    BW LPG is the operator of LPG vessels and currently owns and operates 51 Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGC) and Large Gas Carriers (LGC) including two VLGC newbuildings with a total carrying capacity of 4,159,213 CBM. With four decades of operating experience in LPG shipping and experienced seafarers and staff, BW LPG offers a flexible and reliable service to customers. With a global presence in nine countries, BW LPG operates out of Singapore and is incorporated in Bermuda.

    About MAN ES 

    MAN Energy Solutions enables its customers to achieve sustainable value creation in the transition towards a carbon neutral future. Addressing tomorrow’s challenges within the marine, energy and industrial sectors, we improve efficiency and performance at a systemic level. Leading the way in advanced engineering for more than 250 years, we provide a unique portfolio of technologies. Headquartered in Germany, MAN Energy Solutions employs some 14,000 people at over 120 sites globally.

