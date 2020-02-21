2020 February 21 09:35

BlueWater Reporting closely monitoring blanked sailings amid coronavirus outbreak

BlueWater Reporting says it is closely monitoring blanked sailings on the Asia-North America and Asia-North Europe/Mediterranean trades. This data is becoming increasingly important due to the spike in blanked sailings this year, which has been exacerbated by the Coronavirus and its effects on global supply chains.



Data includes the individual services blanking a sailing, the date of the blanked sailing, and expected capacity that will be withdrawn as a result of the blanked sailing, based on average TEU vessel size on the service.



The blanked sailings data lists blanked sailings from Asia to these regions that have occurred since the start of 2020 and blanked sailings that are expected to occur over the course of the next month from Asia. The data is routinely updated to reflect new blanked sailings that have surfaced.



