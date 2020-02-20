2020 February 20 17:52

RF Navy’s Admiral Kasatonov frigate left for Barents Sea to continue testing

Today, the frigate of Project 22350 "Admiral Flota Kasatonov" entered the Barents Sea to continue the test program, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

In the Northern Fleet combat training grounds, the new frigate will work out maneuvering, testing systems and mechanisms.

During today, the ship 's crew will work out the interaction with the aircraft. Four Su-24 of the Northern Fleet Air Force and Air Defense aircraft will fly the frigate 's radio equipment.

Earlier, in the water area of the Barents Sea, the frigate fired artillery at sea and coastal targets and worked out a number of other elements of the test program. And the frigate 's missile weapons complex was tested in the White Sea. The ship 's crew fired a "Kalibr" cruise missile at a coastal target located on the "Chizha" range in the Archangel region and fired "Kalibr" and "Onyx" cruise missiles at sea target positions in the White Sea.