2020 February 20 17:30

Evergreen issues notice for reefer cargo to Shanghai、Ningbo and Xingang, China

With the extended Chinese New year holidays as directed by the Central Government of PRC and the delay of work resumption in most provinces as directed by various local authorities / governments in China caused by COVID-19 outbreak, the inbound reefer container pickup activities are seriously affected. Consequently most of the reefer plugs at the terminals in Shanghai、Ningbo、Xingang (Tianjin) and/or any other ports in China are being occupied.

Despite every effort, it is still difficult to discharge all the reefer containers in Shanghai、Ningbo and Xingang (Tianjin) due to operational constraint of the shoreside, Evergreen forced to divert the reefer cargo to alternative ports and we anticipate this situation will continue for the coming weeks.

Viewing above-mentioned situation which is beyond Evergreen’s control, Evergreen strongly recommend Customer to ship to other destinations or markets especially for the time sensitive and perishable chilled commodities.

Evergreen will, until further notice, accept the reefer booking to Shanghai、Ningbo、Xingang (Tianjin) and/or ports that are short of reefer plugs in China on the following conditions:

1. Evergreen can neither guarantee nor take the responsibility of the cargo delivery time and cargo routing. The Cargo destined for Shanghai、Ningbo、Xingang (Tianjin) and/or other ports that are short of reefer plugs in China could be diverted to alternative port until the ports are able to accommodate the cargo again.

2. Evergreen will apply, including but not limited to, the congestion surcharge, extra local charges, COD Ocean Freight, fee/charges and all related costs that will be on Merchant’s account upon delivery.