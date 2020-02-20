2020 February 20 17:00

West Africa Container Terminal to commence Phase 2 upgrade

The West Africa Container Terminal (WACT) is quickly earning a reputation as the gateway to Eastern Nigeria and a strong alternative to ports in Lagos, APM Terminals said in its release. Investment in the Phase 2 upgrade, due to commence within the next 18 months, will help meet volumes, which have grown consistently over the past three years.

“The Phase 2 upgrade includes the acquisition of three additional Mobile Harbour Cranes (MHCs) bringing the total in operation to five; 20 Rubber Tyre Gantry Cranes (RTGs); three Reach Stackers; 13 terminal trucks and trailers and an empty container handler," explained WACT’s Commercial Manager, Noah Sheriff.

“The upgrade will also include the installation of reefer racks with a 600-plug capacity, as well as a 13-hectare expansion and of our current yard, paving, a new workshop and a new terminal gate complex.”

The terminal is forecasting additional volume growth, as a growing number of shipping lines, importers and exporters develop confidence in WACT’s ability to handle their cargo. “Investment in Phase 2 will ensure that we are well prepared to handle this additional business in the future,” says Sheriff. “It will increase productivity and improve reliability of cargo delivery, whilst reducing port stays and vessel idle time. Together this will lead to greater customer satisfaction.”



In 2019, WACT spent USD14 million to acquire equipment including two Mobile Harbour Cranes, 14 specialized terminal trucks and two reach stackers. This first phase of investment last year resulted in high operational efficiency and set WACT apart from other ports in East Nigeria.



Since December 2019, WACT has been handling gearless vessels, which previously could only be handled at ports in Lagos. Several stakeholders have commended WACT for being proactive and for its long-term commitment to the Nigerian economy.



About WACT

WACT is one of the first greenfield terminals to be built in Nigeria under a public, private partnership initiated by the Nigerian government in 2003. Located in the Onne Oil and Gas Free Zone near Port Harcourt, WACT caters to the greater Port Harcourt area and Eastern Nigeria, including the Nigeria oil and gas industry. Since its inception, WACT has played a pivotal role in successfully connecting East, North, West Central Nigeria and River State to the world.