2020 February 20 17:17

Tersan Shipyard (Turkey) delivers lead crab catching and processing ship of Project ST184

On 19 February 2019, Tersan Shipyard Inc. (Yalova, Turkey) delivered the lead crab ship-processor of Project ST184 named Zenith, says Marine Engineering Bureau which developed the design documentation together with Skipsteknisk.

The customer is Arktikservis CJSC.



The Zenith was laid down on 25 September 2018 and launched on 13 March 2019.



The main purpose of the vessel is installation of cage traps for catching crabs of various sizes and production of frozen products while processing the catch directly on board of the vessel. It will be able to perform crab catching at water depth of 20 to 400 meters.

The main types of crab to be caught by the ship are Kamchatka crab and Opilio crab (snow crab), as well as other crab types.

After processing and freezing of catch, storage of catch is provided in a freezing hold of about 1,150 cubic meters in capacity.

The vessel's principal dimensions are as follows: Length overall is about 61.90 m; Breadth is 15.00 m; Depth to upper deck is 9.25 m. The design speed of 11 knots is provided by a single 2,555 kW main engine that drives controllable pitch propeller. Class notation of the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping is KM Ice3 AUT1 (REF) Fishing Vessel.

The planned areas of operation are the North Atlantic, the Barents Sea, the Norwegian Sea and the Greenland Sea. Endurance – 50 days.