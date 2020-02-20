  The version for the print

    Rosmorport changes tariffs for services offered at the seaport of Kaliningrad

    The FSUE “Rosmorport” North-Western Basin Branch reports that tariffs on loading-unloading operations on the railway ferry complex and mooring services rendered by the North-Western Basin Branch in the seaport of Kaliningrad have been changed since February 18, 2020.

    More information on the amount of new tariffs onloading-unloading operations on the railway ferry complex and tariffs mooring services rendered by the North-Western Basin Branch in the seaport of Kaliningrad is available in the section “North-Western Basin Branch Harbor Dues and Tariffs”.

