2020 February 20 14:25

ESPO published its Position Paper on European Green Deal objectives in ports

ESPO says it has published its Position Paper on the European Green Deal objectives in ports.

The publication of this position paper fits into the European Shipping Week (ESW), currently taking place in Brussels. In the framework of the ESW, ESPO and ECSA have organised today a workshop on “Decarbonising the shipping industry: What’s already happening and how can we help accelerate it?”