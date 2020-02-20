2020 February 20 13:43

Top-level speakers announced for Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology 2020 in London

Expert speakers at the event in May, will provide a discussion on unmanned systems across the full maritime domain, including undersea, surface, and aerial environment, says the event orgamizer.

Bringing together international operators and solution providers from a plethora of defence agencies, the 4th Annual Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology Conference, taking place on the 13th-14th May 2020 in London, promises to provide a valuable forum for delegates wishing to enhance their unmanned capability.

Delegates will have the opportunity to listen to briefings on the world's leading unmanned systems programmes and learn about new ways to incorporate autonomous technology into the fleets.

The topics to be discussed at the two-day event and their respective speakers, include:

FUTURE FLEET DESIGN (Day One & Day Two Opening Keynote Briefings)

Rear Admiral Andrew Burns, Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Capability), Royal Navy

Vice Admiral Manuel Antonio Martinez-Ruiz, Director of Engineering and Naval Shipbuilding, Spanish Navy

Vice-Admiral Henrique Gouveia e Melo, Deputy Planning and Coordination, Portuguese Armed Forces General Staff

Commander Ian Danbury, Deputy Director NATO MUS Innovation and Coordination Cell, NATO

ROYAL NAVY UNMANNED SYSTEMS DEVELOPMENT

Captain Chris Ling, Director NavyX, Royal Navy

ACCELERATING INNOVATION

Commander Chris Taitt, Section Head – C4ISR, and Remote and Autonomous Systems, Director Naval Requirements, Royal Canadian Navy

Mr Reid McAllister, Director, Integrated Maritime Mobility Systems at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division, US Navy

Lieutenant Tiago Lanca, COO of Unmanned Vehicles Operational Experimentation Unit, Portuguese Navy

UMS FOR MCM OPERATIONS

Dr Samantha Dugelay, Program Manager Autonomous Mine Countermeasures, NATO Centre for Maritime Research and Experimentation

Commander Herman Lammers, Director, NATO Naval Mine Warfare Centre of Excellence (NMW COE)

OPERATIONS WITH UMS

Commander Paul Droge, Branch Head Underwater Warfare Technology, Maritime Systems Department, Defence Material Organisation (DMO), Netherlands MoD

Mr Johan Wahren, Project Manager Underwater Warfare Weapon Systems, FMV

Commander Antonio Anjinho Mourinha, Maritime Situational Awareness SME, NATO MARCOM

AUTONOMY FOR UMS

Mr Matteo Perrone, Project Manager R&D Underwater Systems, FMV

Dr Maarten Furlong, Head of Marine Autonomous and Robotics Systems, National Oceanography Centre

FUTURE RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT

Mr Egbert Ypma, Team Leader/Research Program Manager, Performance at Sea, MARIN

Mr Eelco Harmsen, Senior Project Manager Navy, MARIN

Dr Sanjay Sharma, Head of Autonomous Marine Systems Research Group and Associate (Reader) Professor in Intelligent Autonomous Control Systems, University of Plymouth

Read more on the Events page >>>>