2020 February 20 12:46

Bunker prices are flat at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)

Global oil prices are growing driven by the optimism about measures undertaken by China to fight coronavirus and, consequently mitigate the negative oil demand.

According to Bunker Price Bulletin of IAA PortNews, the average indicative price at the port of Vladivostok for IFO-380 НS - $280 pmt, MGO (DMB) - $610 pmt, VLSFO 0.5% - $505.

The market players say the prices are just indicative with limited volumes of heavy fuel oil available and low demand of it in the area.

The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.

Bunker prices are flat at the port of Singapore:

- IFO-380 НS - $320

- VLSFO 0,5% - $510

- MGO - $522

From 1 January 2020 the global upper limit on the sulphur content of ships' fuel oil is reduced to 0.50%.

Subscribe for IAA PortNews bunker prices review snitko@portnews.ru Upon request it will be provided in English.