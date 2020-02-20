2020 February 20 12:08

Port of Baku and Tamiz Shahar cooperate on environmental issues

An agreement was signed between the “Baku International Sea Trade Port” CJSC and “Tamiz Shahar” OJSC on waste management and recycling, the port says in a press release. According to the agreement, the sorted waste collected at the Port of Baku will be transferred to Tamiz Shahar facilities. Sorted waste typically refer to organic, such as kitchen waste, and inorganic waste, such as engine oils, hydraulic oils, disposable equipment and other recyclable waste.

At the signing ceremony, Taleh Ziyadov, the Director-General of the Port of Baku, mentioned that the port, together with European Union experts, has been developing a “Green Port” strategy for two years and the goal of this strategy is to prevent global impacts on climate change, biodiversity and ecosystem protection, and energy consumption. "The cooperation between the Port of Baku, which has received the first EcoPorts status in the Caspian basin, and “Tamiz Shahar” OJSC will be based on existing international standards and best practices for waste reduction and recycling," said Director-General Taleh Ziyadov.

Additionally, within the framework of the social corporate responsibility program implemented by the Port of Baku, educational acitivies and events will be held for the students and residents of the Alat settlement in order to raise awareness on waste management and environmental protection.

As a first Green Port in the Caspian Basin, sustainability and environmental protection are among the core values and a focus of all aspects of operations at the Port of Baku. In 2019, the Port of Baku has been awarded with the PERS (Port Environmental Review System) certification that is issued by the European Sea Ports Organisation (ESPO). Additionally, in 2018, the Port of Baku has acquired the ISO 14001 Environmental Management System Certificate.