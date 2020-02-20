2020 February 20 11:41

Port of Gdynia widens its internal entrance to 140 m

Reconstruction of the north pilot spur is another stage in the project of deepening access fairways and inner sea areas at the Port of Gdynia. According to the port’s press release, the aim is to enable Baltimax ships call at the port and to improve navigational conditions and security of hydrotechnical constructions. The investment will increase the port’s cargo handling capacity and raise its competitiveness in the Baltic Sea area and in the Baltic-Adriatic Corridor of Trans-European Transport Network TEN-T. It will also add to improving the port’s navigational parameters. The Port of Gdynia is one of two ports across the world to use RTK corrections for navigational purposes according to IMO standards and IALA guidelines. The longest container ship ever to call at the Port of Gdynia - mv “Charlotte Maersk” - was nearly 347 meters long and 42.8 meters wide. The unit entered the port and moored with precision thanks to the pilot system OneBoxRTK, which is the safest tool of this type in the world applying state-of-the-art technology of ship positioning and guidance.



“Investments in the Port of Gdynia are carried out within the framework of sustainable development. Apart from business, the so-called "added value" to the project is also important to us. Here we gain threefold, having impact on development, security and ecology. We care for the environment, pursuing our goals responsibly and consistently,” says Adam Meller, President of the Port of Gdynia Authority S.A.



The Port of Gdynia Authority S.A. obtained significant co-financing for its investment “Deepening of the access fairway and internal sea areas of the Port of Gdynia – stages 1 and 3 and the

redevelopment of quays in the Port of Gdynia – stages 2 and 3”, contract no. POIS.03.02.00-00-0070/18-00.



Thanks to the UE funds, investments in port infrastructure stimulate economic growth of the country, and - what is very important – create new workplaces in the area. One workplace at the port stimulates employment of four people in port-related industries.



Reconstruction of the Northern Spur is to enable large container vessels, up to 400 meters long, enter the Port of Gdynia. Works will consist in widening entrance between existing spurs to 140 meters (from

present 100 m) by dismantling approximately 43 running metres of the Northern Spur and general redevelopment of the remaining stretch in such a way as to enable dredging works to -16 meters to be performed in the subsequent stage.



“This will be the next investment at the Port of Gdynia, after the new passenger terminal, which is currently in progress, completed with our participation,” explains Karol Zduńczyk, President of the Board of DORACO Construction Corporation, general contractor of the investment. “The dynamic development of the port, to which we contribute is our pride, but also motivation to work. I am convinced that our experienced team will complete the project meeting the investor’s expectations in full.”