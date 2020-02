2020 February 20 11:15

CMA CGM announces PSS for exports from East Russia

CMA CGM has announced the following Peak Season Surcharge application:

Effective March 16th, 2020 (March 20th, 2020 for US trades) until further notice:

From Vostochny & Vladivostok

To Worldwide destinations

Cargo: Dry

Amount: USD 100 per TEU