  The version for the print

  • 2020 February 20 10:24

    Main contractor Damen and more than a hundred companies contribute to Combat Support Ship

    With the contract signing for construction for the new supply ship HNLMS Den Helder, more than a hundred, mainly Dutch companies receive work, the company said in its release. The contract was signed in Den Helder by the Director of Defence Material Organization (DMO), Vice Admiral Arie Jan de Waard and Arnout Damen, the new CEO of the family business Damen Shipyards Group.

    Damen Schelde Naval Shipbuilding (DSNS) will supervise the project, together with DMO, as the main contractor. Damen will not do this alone; more than a hundred companies from the Dutch naval construction sector are involved in this ship. This means that a large part of the sector will be deployed to participate in this innovative new ship. With HNLMS Den Helder, the maritime supply capacity of the Royal Netherlands Navy will be restored. The ship will operate alongside the Joint Support Ship HNLMS Karel Doorman.

    This vessel also forms the basis for the design of this Combat Support Ship. The new ship can be used worldwide and can operate under high threat, protected by frigates. In addition, she can be used in the fight against drug trafficking, controlling refugee flows and providing emergency aid. The supply ship, which is almost 200 metres long, will receive a 75-person crew and can also take 75 extra people on board. There is room for several helicopters and around 20 containers. The design explicitly looked at fuel consumption and exhaust emissions.

    The combination of diesel engines, hull shape and propeller design reduces fuel consumption by around 6 % compared to HNLMS Karel Doorman. The building contract is not contracted out elsewhere in Europe. DMO wishes to keep the knowledge and skills of designing and building naval ships in the Netherlands. The armed forces thus invoked Article 346 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union. It states that Member States may protect essential security interests. This also relates to the production of defence equipment. Completion is scheduled for the second quarter of 2024. A year later, in the second quarter of 2025, the Combat Support Ship must be operable.

    The size of the total project budget is 375 million euros.

    Damen Shipyards Group

    Damen Shipyards Group operates 36 shipbuilding and repair yards, employing 12,000 people worldwide. Damen has delivered more than 6,500 vessels in more than 100 countries and delivers around 175 vessels annually to customers worldwide. Based on its unique, standardised ship-design concept Damen is able to guarantee consistent quality. Damen’s focus on standardisation, modular construction and keeping vessels in stock leads to short delivery times, low ‘total cost of ownership’, high resale values and reliable performance. Furthermore, Damen vessels are based on thorough R&amp;D and proven technology. Damen offers a wide range of products, including tugs, workboats, naval and patrol vessels, high speed craft, cargo vessels, dredgers, vessels for the offshore industry, ferries, pontoons and superyachts. For nearly all vessel types Damen offers a broad range of services, including maintenance, spare parts delivery, training and the transfer of (shipbuilding) know-how. Damen also offers a variety of marine components, such as nozzles, rudders, winches, anchors, anchor chains and steel works. Damen Shiprepair &amp; Conversion (DSC) has a worldwide network of eighteen repair and conversion yards of which twelve are located in North West Europe. Facilities at the yards include more than 50 floating (and covered) drydocks, including the longest, 420 x 80 metres, and the widest, 405 x 90 metres, as well as slopes, ship lifts and indoor halls. Projects range from the smallest simple repairs through Class’ maintenance to complex refits and the complete conversion of large offshore structures. DSC completes around 1,300 repair and maintenance jobs annually, both at yards as well as in ports and during voyage.

Другие новости по темам: Damen  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 February 20

11:15 CMA CGM announces PSS for exports from East Russia
10:52 Russian Maritime Register of Shipping introduces new scheme of oil and gas equipment approval
10:24 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 20
10:24 Main contractor Damen and more than a hundred companies contribute to Combat Support Ship
09:53 Ships of RF Navy’s Baltic Fleet left for Atlantic to perform combat training tasks
09:35 Brent Crude futures price is up 0.32% to $59.31, Light Sweet Crude – up 0.45% to $53.73
09:14 Baltic Dry Index is up to 465 points

2020 February 19

18:37 Eni launches hull for Coral Sul FLNG in offshore Mozambique
18:06 Port of Rotterdam aims to become the most sustainable biorefinery in Europe
17:52 NOVATEK’s 2019 profit grew 5.3 times YoY to RUB 865.5 billion
17:31 Royal IHC launches TSHD GHASHA for National Marine Dredging Company
17:28 Wärtsilä and Carnival achieve real-time data exchange between ship and port
17:06 Jan De Nul finishes deepening works in the Port of Maputo
16:46 Port of Hamburg seaborne cargo throughput up 1.1 percent to 136.6 million tons in 2019
16:42 PM Yury Borisov backs RF Transport Ministry’s proposal to assign cargo to Russian-flagged and Russian-owned vessels
16:13 Boston Ship Repair gets Navy's $14.3M contract
15:37 Russia’s market demand for marine fuel to exceed 10 million tonnes in 2020 – PM Yury Borisov
15:10 Inmarsat launches connectivity services in Saudi Arabia across land, sea and air
14:51 FESCO launches new regular container train from Novosibirsk to Khabarovsk
13:48 Russia’s bunker market fell by over 6% YoY to 11 million tonnes in 2019
13:06 Rosneft’s hydrocarbon production in 2019 remained flat YoY at 5.79 mmboed
12:39 Rosneft reports 29-pct increase of its 2019 net income to RUB 708 bln
12:05 Philippine Ports Authority net income soars 31% in 2019
11:47 Konstantin Anisimov appointed as Deputy Head of Federal Marine and River Transport Agency
11:00 Position of the European Federation of Inland Ports (EFIP) on the European Green Deal
10:52 Golar Power forms partnership with BR Distribuidora
10:41 IMO continues its work to counter maritime crime
10:21 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 19
10:18 Finland accedes to Cape Town Agreement on fishing vessel safety
09:54 Bunker prices go down at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
09:32 Brent Crude futures price is up 1.07% to $58.37, Light Sweet Crude – up 1.05% to $52.84
09:19 Milaha takes part in the Qatar Maritime and Logistics Summit as its main sponsor
09:15 Baltic Dry Index is up to 450 points

2020 February 18

18:00 Petronas signs 12-year time charter party for two new build LNG vessels
17:36 MARAD announces more than $280 million in grants for US ports
17:27 Jotun Marine: Proactive measures needed to improve hull performance
17:06 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from the Mediterranean to USEC and USGULF
16:43 EIB supports refurbishment of Port of Ystad to accommodate climate-friendly vessels
16:21 Oboronlogistics designated as sole executor of works and services related to delivery of goods by sea to Kaliningrad Region
15:36 CMA CGM announces Emergency Space Surcharge for exports from Russia & Baltic
15:33 Stena Bulk and Admiral Makarov University agree to make company-branded class
15:04 Port of Singapore to give 50% port dues concession to passenger vessels
14:40 Borr Drilling enters into new financing arrangement for a newbuild jack-up drilling rig
14:07 Volga Shipping Company to convert three tankers into dry cargo carriers in 2020
13:24 DP World to delist from Nasdaq Dubai
12:48 Bunker prices go down at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
12:10 E.ON, Rotterdam Port Authority and DeltaPort Niederrheinhäfen agree to develop an infrastructure for freight and passenger ships
11:04 GTT receives two orders from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries and Hyundai Heavy Industries
10:52 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO grew to RUB 10,253 in RF spot market
10:21 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 18
10:19 Linkspan connection/disconnection service tariff changed at Ust-Luga ferry terminal
09:54 Divers of RF Navy's Black Sea Fleet started preparing for "Depth-2020" competition
09:33 Brent Crude futures price is down 1.13% to $57.02, Light Sweet Crude – down 0.76% to $51.92
09:15 Baltic Dry Index is up to 434 points

2020 February 17

18:37 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Middle East Gulf & Pakistan to North Europe, the Mediterranean and Red Sea & Red Sea
18:06 European Shipping Week 2020 opens with the latest figures on European shipping
17:50 Gazprom Neft’s supplies of low-sulphur marine fuel to domestic market to exceed 1.5 million tonnes in 2020
17:36 SCHOTTEL secures contract to provide propulsion units for a newly built harbour tug
17:18 BlueWater Reporting issues ISC-North America trade report
17:05 Saga Subsea receives new contract