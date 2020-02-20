2020 February 20 09:53

Ships of RF Navy’s Baltic Fleet left for Atlantic to perform combat training tasks

A detachment of ships of the Baltic Fleet consisting of the Corvette "Stoyky" and the large landing ship "Korolev" set a course for the Atlantic, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

The ships went on a long campaign to perform combat training tasks as part of the permanent presence of the Baltic Fleet Forces in its area of responsibility.

During the campaign, a detachment of warships of the Baltic Fleet will perform a number of tasks to search for submarines of the mock enemy with the help of regular anti-submarine weapons and a Ka-27 deck helicopter, repel a simulated air raid and a missile attack of the mock enemy, in addition, the ship's crew will use small artillery and small arms to hit sea targets.

Marine corps units that are part of the squadron's crews will conduct anti-terrorist training to repel an attack on a ship while parked on an unprotected roadstead and while navigating through strait zones.