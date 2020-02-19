2020 February 19 18:37

Eni launches hull for Coral Sul FLNG in offshore Mozambique

ENI has launched the hull of the CORAL SUL FLOATING LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS (FLNG) treatment and liquefaction facility for a project OFFSHORE MOZAMBIQUE at a shipyard in Geoje, South Korea, the company said in its release.

The FLNG unit is part of the CORAL SOUTH (CORAL SUL) PROJECT, located in the exploration concession of Area 4 in the Rovuma basin, which will put in production 450 billion cubic meters of gas from the giant Coral reservoir, offshore Mozambique. THE PRODUCTION STARTUP FOR THE CORAL SOUTH PROJECT IS PLANNED IN 2022.