2020 February 19 16:42

PM Yury Borisov backs RF Transport Ministry’s proposal to assign cargo to Russian-flagged and Russian-owned vessels

When speaking at the meeting of RF Government’s Marine Board, Prime Minister Yury Borisov referred to the proposal of the Transport Ministry to introduce amendments into the strategic planning documents that foresee assigning of cargo to vessels flying the flag of Russia or owned by Russian companies.

“It is an explicit protectionism but it seems to be time for such measures”, he said to summarize the meeting results.



For that purpose it is necessary to complete a comprehensive evaluation of the bunkering infrastructure and the fleet, develop proposals on introduction of amendments into the strategic planning documents, approve the cross-sector plan for the development of gas fuel.