2020 February 19 14:51

FESCO launches new regular container train from Novosibirsk to Khabarovsk

As FESCO Transportation Group (FESCO) is expanding its Russian route network of regular container services, it has launched FESCO Ob Amur Shuttle – a container train connecting Novosibirsk and Khabarovsk, the company says in a press release.

As planned, the trains will depart once a week from Novosibirsk-Vostochniy station. Transit time to the destination at Krasnaya Rechka (Red River) station is 6 days. Mainly FESCO Ob Amur Shuttle will be transporting consumer goods. Its planned transportation volume is 450 TEU per month.

The first FESCO Ob Amur Shuttle train arrived at Krasnaya Rechka station on February 16th.

The service is aimed at domestic transportation between Siberia and the Far East regions.