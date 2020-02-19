2020 February 19 16:13

Boston Ship Repair gets Navy's $14.3M contract

Boston Ship Repair LLC, Boston, Massachusetts, is awarded a $14,358,866 firm-fixed-price contract (N32205-20-C-4006) for a 90-calendar day shipyard availability for the overhaul dry-docking availability of USNS John Lenthall (T-AO 189), the Department of Defense contract announcement said.



The $14,358,866 consists of the amounts listed in the following areas: category "A" work item cost, additional government requirement, other direct costs and the general and administrative costs. Work will include furnish general services, hull steel replacement, tank painting, stability testing, degaussing conduit removal from tanks and inserting bulkheads, diesel engine repair, structural steel gauging surveys, flight deck non-skid, flight deck safety net inspection and weight testing, steel replacement and underway replenishment systems repairs. The contract includes options, which, if exercised, would bring the total contract value to $16,867,699. Funds will be obligated Feb. 18, 2020.



Work will be performed in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and is expected to begin on March 9, 2020, and is expected to be completed by June 6, 2020. Fiscal 2020 Navy working capital funds in the amount of $14,358,866 excluding options, are obligated at the time of the award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured, with proposals solicited via the Federal Business Opportunities website and two offers were received. The Navy Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.