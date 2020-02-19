2020 February 19 13:48

Russia’s bunker market fell by over 6% YoY to 11 million tonnes in 2019

In 2019, Russia’s bunker market decreased by over 6%, year-on-year, to 11 million tonnes while the total throughput of Russian ports grew by 2.9% to 840.3 million tonnes, says Analytical Department of IAA PortNews. The analyses of RF bunker market is based on weekly monitoring of prices in key river and sea ports of Russia involving bunker suppliers.



According to IAA PortNews’ Analytical Department, it was the Southern Basin that had a negative impact on the total market results: in 2019, Azov-Black Sea ports saw a 5.2-pct decrease of cargo transshipment with bunker sales having plunged by 21% there.



An explanation of the marine fuel consumption decrease in the Southern Basin and a detailed analysis of the bunker market is available in the new edition of the PortNews magazine (No1(33) 2020) issued in February 2020. It will be distributed at the 3rd International Congress ‘Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging’ (February 26-27, Moscow).



A dedicated article provides an in-depth analysis of the country’s bunker market in 2019 and outlines the key trends in this segment basing on fuel sales in the ports of Russia’s North-West, Arctic and Far East.

