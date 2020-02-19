2020 February 19 13:06

Rosneft’s hydrocarbon production in 2019 remained flat YoY at 5.79 mmboed

In 2019, Rosneft’s hydrocarbon production amounted to 5.79 mmboed (285.3 mmtoe annualy), virtually remaining at 2018 level, the company says in a press release.

In the reporting period, liquids production amounted to 4.67 mmbpd (230.2 mmt annually), remaining at 2018 daily production volume. Gas production in 2019 amounted to 66.95 bcm, which corresponds to the 2018 level (with minor variances).

