2020 February 19 12:39

Rosneft reports 29-pct increase of its 2019 net income to RUB 708 bln

In 2019, net income attributable to Rosneft shareholders (under IFRS) jumped by 29% YoY to RUB 708 bln, including RUB 158 bln in 4Q 2019, the company says in a press release.

EBITDA grew by 1.2% to RUB 2.105 trillion.



Rosneft is the leader of Russia’s petroleum industry and the world’s largest publicly traded petroleum company. Rosneft activities include hydrocarbon exploration and production, upstream offshore projects, hydrocarbon refining, and crude oil, gas and product marketing in Russia and abroad.