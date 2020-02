2020 February 19 11:47

Konstantin Anisimov appointed as Deputy Head of Federal Marine and River Transport Agency

Konstantin Anisimov has been appointed Deputy Head of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot). RF Government’s Decree No 328-р was signed Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on 17 February 2020.



Konstantin Anisimov, who had been heading Moscow River Shipping Company for 17 years was appointed as Prorector of Russian Transport University (MIIT) in April 2019.



