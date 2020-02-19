-
2020 February 19 09:54
Bunker prices go down at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
Global oil prices started going down again amid uncertainty about coronavirus expansion..
According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker fuel prices at port St. Petersburg were as follows:
Average price of IFO-380 HS - $200 pmt (-$5).
Average price of MGO - $500 pmt (-$10).
Average price of ULSFO - $445 pmt (-$15).
Average price of VLSFO 0.5% - $390 pmt (-$15).
Bunker prices increased at the port of Rotterdam by $6 on the average.
- IFO-380 НS - $295
- MGO - $490
- ULSFO 0,1% - $480
- VLSFO 0,5% - $472
The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.
