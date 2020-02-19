  The version for the print

    Bunker prices go down at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia

    Global oil prices started going down again amid uncertainty about coronavirus expansion..

    According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker fuel prices at port St. Petersburg were as follows:

    Average price of IFO-380 HS - $200 pmt (-$5).

    Average price of MGO - $500 pmt (-$10).

    Average price of ULSFO - $445 pmt (-$15).

    Average price of VLSFO 0.5% - $390 pmt (-$15).

    Bunker prices increased at the port of Rotterdam by $6 on the average.

    - IFO-380 НS - $295
    -  MGO - $490
    - ULSFO 0,1% - $480
    - VLSFO 0,5% - $472

    The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.

