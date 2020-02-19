2020 February 19 09:54

Bunker prices go down at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia

Global oil prices started going down again amid uncertainty about coronavirus expansion..

According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker fuel prices at port St. Petersburg were as follows:

Average price of IFO-380 HS - $200 pmt (-$5).

Average price of MGO - $500 pmt (-$10).

Average price of ULSFO - $445 pmt (-$15).

Average price of VLSFO 0.5% - $390 pmt (-$15).

Bunker prices increased at the port of Rotterdam by $6 on the average.

- IFO-380 НS - $295

- MGO - $490

- ULSFO 0,1% - $480

- VLSFO 0,5% - $472

The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.

