2020 February 19 09:19

Milaha takes part in the Qatar Maritime and Logistics Summit as its main sponsor

Milaha, Qatar’s leading maritime transport and logistics conglomerate, has participated in the Qatar Maritime and Logistics Summit, a platform that brings together leading industry players, experts, and policymakers to discuss the changing dynamics of transport hubs around the world.



The three-day event kicked off on February 18 at the Sheraton Grand Doha Resort and Convention Hotel under the patronage of HE Sheikh Khalid Bin Khalifa Bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Interior.



The summit was hosted by the Ministry of Transport and Communications in partnership with Mwani Qatar, the entity responsible for managing the nation’s sea ports and shipping terminals, and was organized by Lloyd's List Intelligence, a leading business information service dedicated to the global maritime community.



Participants discussed the evolution of global transport hubs and touched on the financial, technological, safety, and security issues currently shaping the transportation industry.



Qatar’s leading entities in the field showcased the country’s financial and policy commitment to smart transportation, and outlined recommendations for the agenda of the next Qatar Maritime and Logistics Summit.



Milaha, a key sponsor of the event, showcased its range of integrated transport, logistics, and supply chain solutions.



Milaha President and CEO, Mr. Abdulrahman Essa Al-Mannai, elaborated on Milaha's role in developing Qatar's supply chain connectivity during a session entitled “Sustainability and the Supply Chain 2020-2030”.



In his remarks, Al-Mannai elaborated on how Milaha’s integrated logistics and maritime solutions provided a boost to the country’s economic diversification efforts.



Last year, Milaha inaugurated its Logistics City in Doha, initiated its shipyard modernization campaign and expanded its operations across local and international markets with the launch of its first European service linking the Mediterranean and Black Sea.



The session brought together other prominent speakers including HE Minister of Transport and Communications Jassim Bin Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti, Capt. Abdulla Al-Khanji, CEO of Mwani Qatar, and Mr. Abdulla Mubarak Al-Khalifa, CEO of Qatar National Bank.



About Milaha



The company was established in July 1957 as the first public shareholding company registered in Qatar and holds commercial registration no. 1. Milaha’s current activities include marine transportation in gas, petroleum products, containers and bulk; offshore support services; port management and operations; logistics services; shipyard; trading agencies; real estate investments; and asset management. The legal entity, Qatar Navigation Q.P.S.C., is publicly listed on the Qatar Exchange (QNNS).