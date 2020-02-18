  The version for the print

  • 2020 February 18 17:36

    MARAD announces more than $280 million in grants for US ports

    The U.S. Department of Transportation’s (USDOT) Maritime Administration (MARAD) has awarded more than $280 million in discretionary grant funding through the new Port Infrastructure Development Program. This funding is designed to improve port facilities at or near coastal seaports, MARAD said in its release.

    “Ports are gateways to the world and port infrastructure investments will improve the regional economy, increase productivity and economic competitiveness, and create more jobs,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

    The Port Infrastructure Development Program supports efforts by ports and industry stakeholders to improve facility and freight infrastructure to ensure our nation’s freight transportation needs, present and future, are met. The program provides capital financing and project management assistance to improve port capacity and efficiency. Of the 15 projects that were awarded grants, six are located in Opportunity Zones, which were created to revitalize economically distressed communities using private investments.

    A complete list of grant recipients is below:

    Anchorage, Alaska
    Port of Alaska Modernization Program (awarded $20,000,000)
    This grant will be used to support the construction of a new petroleum and cement marine terminal. This terminal, a key component of the Port of Alaska Modernization Program, will support the transfer of refined petroleum and cement from bulk carriers to onshore pipelines and storage facilities. This project also promotes energy-efficient trade throughout southcentral Alaska while increasing the facility’s overall efficiency.

    Long Beach, California
    Alameda Corridor South Access: Terminal Island Rail Junction Project (awarded $14,500,000)
    Located at the Port of Long Beach, this grant will be used to improve the capacity at the Terminal Island Wye rail junction by constructing and replacing rails and siding that will improve the efficiency of rail operations. The intended rail enhancements will increase the longevity of the resulting infrastructure.

    Los Angeles, California
    Port of Los Angeles Multimodal Freight Network Improvement Program: Fenix Container Terminal Intermodal Railyard Expansion and Modernization Project (awarded $18,184,743)
    The grant will be used to increase the capacity of the existing on-dock railyard by adding 11,500 linear feet of track. This project will improve the terminal’s rail capacity by 10 percent while also creating utility corridors and draining systems that will minimize the impact of storm-related damage.

    Cape Canaveral, Florida
    Port Canaveral Cargo Berth Rehabilitation and Modernization Project (awarded $14,100,000)
    This grant will be used to bring the facility into a state of good repair by completing several construction projects that will improve its resiliency.

    Miami-Dade County, Florida
    PortMiami Cargo Yard Resiliency Improvements and Fumigation and Cold Chain Processing Center Project (awarded $43,928,393) (Opportunity Zone)
    This grant will be used to supplement PortMiami infrastructure improvements to upgrade drainage and resiliency methods, along with the reorganization of cargo containers. The project will also construct a state-of-the-art fumigation and cold chain processing facility. This project is located in an Opportunity Zone.

    Savannah, Georgia
    Container Berth 1 Realignment (awarded $34,600,000)
    The grants will be used to realign the Port of Savannah’s easternmost berth to enable the berth to receive 14,000 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Unit (TEU) container ships. The three-component project consists of demolishing, rebuilding, and deepening the berth to allow vessels to take full advantage of the adjacent navigation channel. The project will enhance the port’s overall speed and efficiency of processing containers.

    LaPlace, Louisiana
    Globalplex Multi-Modal Connections Project (awarded $13,410,662)
    Located at the Port of South Louisiana, the grant will be used to add multimodal connections and enhance the operation efficiency of Globalplex, a public port with a 335-acre maritime industrial park. The project consists of five construction components which, upon completion, will promote exports and improve the state of good repair and resiliency of the complex.

    Duluth, Minnesota
    Duluth Port Logistics Hub 2020 Revitalization and Expansion (awarded $10,500,000) (Opportunity Zone)
    Located in an Opportunity Zone, the grant will be used to fund the construction of a rail-served warehouse and rehabilitate more than 1,700 linear feet of failing wharf walls at multiple berths inside of the port. The project also includes the addition of an on-dock rail and construction of a new roll-on/roll-off deck and supports the expansion of existing port operations.
    Harrison County, Mississippi

    Port of Gulfport Access Project (awarded $15,760,000) (Opportunity Zone)
    This grant will be used to improve the roadways leading to and from the entrance to the port, which serves all freight and military cargo. These improvements will promote exports and improve the resiliency of the pavement on local roads. This project is located in an Opportunity Zone.

    Cleveland, Ohio
    Port of Cleveland’s Dock 24 and 26 Master Modernization and Rehabilitation Project (awarded $11,000,000) (Opportunity Zone)
    Located in an Opportunity Zone, the grant will be used to rehabilitate two of the port’s main docks, which promote regional exports and improve operations and safety activities.

    Toledo, Ohio
    Port of Toledo Intermodal Project (awarded $16,000,000) (Opportunity Zone)
    The grant will be used to reconstruct and upgrade the dock at Midwest Terminals Facility 1 at the port, as well as to develop a liquid transloading facility. These projects are part of the port’s 10-year capital improvement plan, which will restore the docks’ structural integrity and promote efficient energy trade. This project is located in an Opportunity Zone.

    Charleston, South Carolina
    Wando Welch Terminal Wharf Toe Wall and Berth Deepening Project (awarded $19,986,000)
    The grant will be used to construct an underwater retaining wall and deepen three berths at the terminal to enable the facility to handle larger container ships. This project complements the ongoing U.S. Army Corps of Engineers project to deepen the navigation channel leading to the terminal.

    Corpus Christi, Texas
    Avery Point Public Oil Docks Redevelopment (awarded $17,600,000) (Opportunity Zone)
    This grant will be used to fund Phase 1 of the Port of Corpus Christi’s plan to refurbish docks at the Avery Point terminal that is used by a number of the port’s customers to transload petroleum products. The project will double the capacity of Oil Dock 3, enabling the port to meet the growing demand for berth space to support exports of refined petroleum products. This project is located in an Opportunity Zone.

    Houston, Texas
    Bayport Terminal Intermodal Expansion to Meet Demand Project (awarded $21,840,000)
    The grant will be used to develop 1,000 linear feet of green space site into a wharf at the Bayport Terminal at the Port of Houston. This development includes installation of crane rail to facilitate the ability of existing cranes to operate on the newly developed wharf space. This project will enable the terminal to handle 2.4 million Twenty-Foot Equivalent Unit (TEU) container ships annually.

    Milwaukee, Wisconsin
    Agricultural Maritime Export Facility (awarded $15,893,543)
    Located at the Port of Milwaukee, the grant will be used to develop an under-utilized parcel of land at the port into an export facility for agricultural commodities. The project promotes exports and energy-efficient trade.

Другие новости по темам: MARAD  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 February 18

18:00 Petronas signs 12-year time charter party for two new build LNG vessels
17:36 MARAD announces more than $280 million in grants for US ports
17:27 Jotun Marine: Proactive measures needed to improve hull performance
17:06 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from the Mediterranean to USEC and USGULF
16:43 EIB supports refurbishment of Port of Ystad to accommodate climate-friendly vessels
16:21 Oboronlogistics designated as sole executor of works and services related to delivery of goods by sea to Kaliningrad Region
15:36 CMA CGM announces Emergency Space Surcharge for exports from Russia & Baltic
15:33 Stena Bulk and Admiral Makarov University agree to make company-branded class
15:04 Port of Singapore to give 50% port dues concession to passenger vessels
14:40 Borr Drilling enters into new financing arrangement for a newbuild jack-up drilling rig
14:07 Volga Shipping Company to convert three tankers into dry cargo carriers in 2020
13:24 DP World to delist from Nasdaq Dubai
12:48 Bunker prices go down at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
12:10 E.ON, Rotterdam Port Authority and DeltaPort Niederrheinhäfen agree to develop an infrastructure for freight and passenger ships
11:04 GTT receives two orders from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries and Hyundai Heavy Industries
10:52 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO grew to RUB 10,253 in RF spot market
10:21 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 18
10:19 Linkspan connection/disconnection service tariff changed at Ust-Luga ferry terminal
09:54 Divers of RF Navy's Black Sea Fleet started preparing for "Depth-2020" competition
09:33 Brent Crude futures price is down 1.13% to $57.02, Light Sweet Crude – down 0.76% to $51.92
09:15 Baltic Dry Index is up to 434 points

2020 February 17

18:37 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Middle East Gulf & Pakistan to North Europe, the Mediterranean and Red Sea & Red Sea
18:06 European Shipping Week 2020 opens with the latest figures on European shipping
17:50 Gazprom Neft’s supplies of low-sulphur marine fuel to domestic market to exceed 1.5 million tonnes in 2020
17:36 SCHOTTEL secures contract to provide propulsion units for a newly built harbour tug
17:18 BlueWater Reporting issues ISC-North America trade report
17:05 Saga Subsea receives new contract
16:30 IMO’s Sub-Committee on Pollution Prevention and Response meets this week
16:05 Reach Subsea awarded several contracts and call-offs under frame agreements for 2020 execution
15:54 Wärtsilä to supply customized Hybrid Scrubber solution to two Norwegian Cruise Line ships
15:06 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg's allocations under its social programme totaled RUB 47 million in 2019
14:42 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) fell by 20.4% to 1.35 million TEUs in Jan’2020
14:17 Damen holds keel-laying ceremony for Nigerian Navy landing craft
13:38 WFW advices BPER BANCA on Marittima Emiliana financing
13:35 RusHydro and Kemerovo Region Government sign cooperation agreement to complete construction of Krapivinskiy hydroelectric complex
12:09 CMA CGM announces implementation of Panama Canal Adjustment Factor
11:05 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg took part in Kirovsky District exhibition
10:31 Bunker sales at the port of Singapore in Jan’2020 grew by 7.5% Y-o-Y to 4.51 million tonnes
10:17 Diana Shipping Inc. announces cancellation of the sale of a panamax dry bulk vessel, the M/V Calipso
10:03 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 17
09:50 Port of Singapore throughput in Jan’2020 declined by 2.1% to 50.88 million tonnes
09:36 Brent Crude futures price is down 0.28% to $57.16, Light Sweet Crude – down 0.1% to $52.27
09:34 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from India and Sri Lanka to North Europe and the Mediterranean
09:19 Fincantieri delivers “Scarlet Lady”, the first Virgin Voyages ship
09:18 Baltic Dry Index is up to 425 points
09:04 Works starts on new Rolls-Royce Peterborough facility to support the Canadian surface combatant program
07:15 IAA PortNews congratulates Vyacheslav Ruksha, Deputy Director of Rosatom - Director of Rosatom’s NSR Directorate, on his birthday!

2020 February 16

16:15 Two new oceanographic vessels will join the NOAA fleet
15:13 TenneT develops first 2GW offshore grid connection with suppliers
14:52 USCG issues Captain of the Port Orders to Bouchard Transportation Vessels
13:12 Siemens builds Germany’s largest “power outlet” for ships for Port of Kiel
12:34 Naval Group presents its industrial and academic cooperation plan with Greece
11:16 MARAD announces more than $280 million in grants for US coastal seaports

2020 February 15

14:51 Holland Shipyards holds keel-laying ceremony for new electric ferry
13:27 USCG takes delivery of Cutter Edgar Culbertson
12:43 Virgin Voyages celebrates delivery of Scarlet Lady
11:15 European Commission working visit in the context of Military Mobility

2020 February 14

18:37 OOCL updates Trans-Pacific services
18:07 Canada plans to support ban on heavy fuel oil in Arctic shipping
17:49 Rates of transport security dues approved for Rosmorport’s Azov-Black Sea Basin