2020 February 18 16:43

EIB supports refurbishment of Port of Ystad to accommodate climate-friendly vessels

EIB signs SEK 445 million loan with Ystad to expand harbour facilities, so that new, larger LNG vessels on the Swinoujscie-Ystad line can access the harbour.



The European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed a SEK 445 million (EUR 41.75 m) loan agreement with the Municipality of Ystad. The port in the southern-Swedish town is a busy connection point to the Polish Port of Swinoujscie and the Danish island of Bornholm. The financing will be used to expand the quays to accommodate new, more environmentally friendly, LNG vessels of over 240 meters in length, which will start operating next year.

The project aims at increasing the capacity and upgrading the Port of Ystad facilities in order to accommodate larger ro-pax vessels. Works include the construction of two new, deeper, ferry berths at a new pier located in the outer port basin, with associated facilities in reclaimed areas located to the east of the new berths. It also consists of dredging works in the existing outer basin of the port, the construction of a new breakwater south of the existing eastern breakwater, with a new reclaimed platform for future port activities expansion and the extension of the breakwater at the western part of the port.

The project is expected to improve the climate performance of the port. Measures undertaken in this sense include the improvement of on-shore power supply for berthed vessels, and a reduction of emissions by manoeuvring vessels due to easier berthing.