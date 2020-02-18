-
2020 February 18 17:06
CMA CGM announces FAK rates from the Mediterranean to USEC and USGULF
CMA CGM has announced Freight All Kinds (FAK) rates from March 15th, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice:
These new FAK rates will apply as follows:
Origin Range: From Mediterranean ports: Malta, France (Fos/Marseilles), Italy, Spain and via said ports (Albania, Algeria, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Croatia, Georgia, Greece, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Romania, Russia, Slovenia, Tunisia, Turkey, Ukraine) excluding Bilbao, Vigo, Gijon, Alexandria, Damietta
Destination Range: To US East Coast ports (New York, Norfolk, Savannah, Miami) and US Gulf (Houston and New Orleans)
Date of application: From March 15th, 2019 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice
Cargo: Dry, Reefer and special equipment in gauge or out of gauge
