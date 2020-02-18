  The version for the print

    Stena Bulk and Admiral Makarov University agree to make company-branded class

    The Swedish shipping company Stena Bulk and Admiral Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping (SUMIS) reached an agreement on creating a personalized class at the university, intended for basic and advanced training of shipboard personnel for the company’s oil tankers, SUMIS says in a press release.

    The new class, designed in the corporate style of the company, will complement a range of laboratories of the Makarov Training Centre of the Professional Development Programmes Institute of Admiral Makarov SUMIS and will be housed in the refurbished university campus in St. Petersburg.

    This is not the only branded class that Stena created at Makarov university. Previously, with the participation of the owner of the company, Honorary Professor of the University Dan Sten Olsson, a STENA HALL was opened in the main building of the Admiral Makarov SUMIS.

    Stena Bulk is one of the world’s largest shipping companies for freight and passenger ferry services in Ireland, UK, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Germany, Latvia and Poland. It is an international transport company with the vastest ferry chain in Europe, having 22 ferry lines, 38 ferries, 6,000 employees. Stena holds a significant sector of the maritime transport market. This confident position is the result of a corporate innovation culture focused on stimulating the improvement of services and products, as well as strategic acquisitions of companies.

    Professional Development Programmes Institute (PDPI)  is a subdivision of Admiral Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping, acting on the basis of Ministry of education of RF license, Ministry of Transport of Russia recognition, certificates of compliance by Federal agency for maritime and river transport,  аs well as the leading classification societies approvals, accreditation of international organizations, industry leaders and IMO member states. PDPI is focused on professional development and advanced training of maritime, inland shipping and offshore personnel, instructor and assessor training, simulator practice for marine cadets, R&D in navigation safety: projects expertise, marine accidents investigation, optimal ships port pilotage routes simulation, etc. 20 thousand industry specialists and cadets are annually trained on 7 educational centres in St. Petersburg and 3 branches in Moscow, Murmansk and Arkhangelsk. The training of corporate clients and individuals is conducted in Russian and foreign languages as well by the staff of more than 400 teachers, instructors and assessors. E-learning and distance learning technologies are widely implemented. The vast usage of over 50 high-tech full-scale electronic simulators and hands-on training laboratories in the educational process leads to the effective consolidation of professional knowledge and practical skills.

