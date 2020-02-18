  The version for the print

  • 2020 February 18 15:04

    Port of Singapore to give 50% port dues concession to passenger vessels

    The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) will be giving a 50% port dues concession to passenger vessels, to provide relief to vessel owners and operators who have seen a drop in passenger volumes due to the COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease 2019) outbreak. The new concession, to be given from 1 March 2020 to 31 August 2020, will be on top of all existing port dues concessions, MPA said in its release.

    All cruise vessels and regional ferries with a port stay of not more than five days, and passenger-carrying harbour craft will qualify for the new concession. It is expected to benefit more than 600 cruise vessels, regional ferries and passenger-carrying harbour craft, bringing total savings of over $1 million in the six-month period.

    The new port dues concession for passenger vessels is part of the COVID-19 relief package announced today by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat.

