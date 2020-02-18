2020 February 18 10:52

Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO grew to RUB 10,253 in RF spot market

Between February 10 and February 14, 2020, average wholesale prices for heavy fuel oil М-100 in the spot market of the Russian Federation grew by RUB 253 against the previous week to RUB 10,253 per tonne, PortNews IAA learnt from the review provided by Refinitiv.



The price for fuel oil in the North West federal district was flat at RUB 8,350 per tonne, in the Central district – increased by RUB 257 to RUB 8,183, in the Volga federal district – increased by RUB 295 to RUB 7,555, in the Southern federal district was flat at RUB 14,850, in the Siberian federal district – increased by RUB 396 to RUB 13,573, in the Far East federal district fell by RUB 1,510 to RUB 20,000.