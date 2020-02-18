2020 February 18 10:19

Linkspan connection/disconnection service tariff changed at Ust-Luga ferry terminal

FSUE “Rosmorport” North-Western Basin Branch informs that tariff on services on linking-unlinking of ships with the linkspan bridge of the road-railway ferry complex in the seaport of Ust Luga change since February 18, 2020.

More information on the amount of the new tariff on services on linking-unlinking of ships with the linkspan bridge of the road-railway ferry complex in the seaport of Ust Luga is available in the section “North-Western Basin Branch Harbour Dues and Tariffs”.