2020 February 17 17:50

Gazprom Neft’s supplies of low-sulphur marine fuel to domestic market to exceed 1.5 million tonnes in 2020

Gazprom Neft says its total supplies of low-sulphur marine fuel to the domestic market of Russia may exceed 1.5 million tonnes in 2020.



The company’s Omsk Refinery has been producing MARPOL compliant marine fuel with sulphur content below 0.5% from January 2020.



The RME-180 (ТСУ-180) M-type fuel has been developed by specialists at Gazprom Neft. The transition to production of environmentally friendly marine fuel became possible under the programme for the development of Gazprom Neft’s Omsk Refinery being run by the company from 2008.



Gazpromneft Maine Bunker, operator of Gazprom Neft’s bunkering business, supplied the first batch of the new fuel to the Ice Point tanker operated by an Italian company through ship-to-ship operation involving the Gazpromneft Omsk bunkering tanker.



The RME-180 (ТСУ-180) M-type fuel includes hydroprocessed gas oils. It is intended for two- and four-cycle engines.