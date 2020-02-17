2020 February 17 17:18

BlueWater Reporting issues ISC-North America trade report

BlueWater Reporting says it has released a data-heavy report last week on trade between the India Subcontinent and North America in both directions.



Container capacity and goods trade between the two regions has been on the rise, although this trend is more pronounced from the ISC to North America, where trade has held strong due to the U.S.-China trade war and significantly more expensive manufacturing labor costs in China pushing more production to the ISC.



BlueWater Reporting’s latest report, “ISC-North America trade benefits from trade war,” provides import and export data between the ISC and North America to illustrate how goods trade between the regions has increased.



In terms of container shipping operations on the ISC-North America trade, the report provides:

• Historical data that shows how vessel capacity and average vessel size (TEUs) has increased over the years;

• To what extent industry consolidation has impacted the number of container vessel operators and container services;

• The specific container services and carriers that allocate the most capacity;

• And the fastest transits, including which services and ports they involve.



The complimentary report can be found here.



About BlueWater ReportingBlueWater Reporting, an established research and analysis company based in Jacksonville, Fla., has an extensive database that offers various apps for users to track ocean liner operations. The apps each offer different types of data, ranging from the number of shipping services and carriers offering container vessel capacity on a given trade lane, blanked container vessel sailings on a specific trade lane, transit time data for container services and other liner services, and more! BlueWater Reporting also has an analytics department that provides in-depth reports, commentaries and charts on trends in the logistics industry.