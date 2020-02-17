2020 February 17 16:05

Reach Subsea awarded several contracts and call-offs under frame agreements for 2020 execution

Reach Subsea has been awarded several contracts and call-offs under frame agreements for 2020 execution, representing about 200 project days, the company said in its release. The projects involve both inspection, survey and light construction work across Europe and America, for major operators in both the oil & gas, energy infrastructure, and renewables sectors.

Jostein Alendal, CEO of Reach, comments: “We are excited to see contracting activity at such a high level already in early February, which contributes well to our 2020 visibility. These awards are a testament to the excellent execution track record for our clients over the past years. Our pipeline of tenders nearing decision is also substantial, so we remain hopeful that the next couple of months will be equally exciting for us.”