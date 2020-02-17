2020 February 17 15:54

Wärtsilä to supply customized Hybrid Scrubber solution to two Norwegian Cruise Line ships

The technology group Wärtsilä will supply Hybrid Scrubber system packages, specially customized to meet the specific needs of two cruise vessels, the company said in its release.

The ships are owned and operated by Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL). The 325 metres long 'Norwegian Breakaway' and 'Norwegian Getaway' vessels will be fitted with Wärtsilä scrubber systems, enabling them to be in compliance with the International Maritime Organization's (IMO) sulphur restriction legislation while operating on heavy fuel oil (HFO).

The legislation became effective in January 2020. Customization of the system was required in order to meet the ships' restricted space availability.

The Wärtsilä hybrid solution allows flexibility in the cleaning of sulphur from the exhaust gases. When operating in closed-loop mode, the wash water circulates from the scrubber unit to a process tank, with seawater being used as make-up replenishment water as needed. The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled for delivery in the first half of 2020. For the past seven years, Wärtsilä has had an engine maintenance agreement with NCL, and four new NCL cruise ships, currently under construction, will be fitted with Wärtsilä engines and scrubber systems.

About Wärtsilä

Wärtsilä is a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation, total efficiency and data analytics, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2019, Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 5.2 billion with approximately 19,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 80 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.