2020 February 17 15:06

Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg's allocations under its social programme totaled RUB 47 million in 2019

In 2019, Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg JSC (SP SPb) allocated RUB 47 million for implementation of its social programme with more than a half of it paid to the personnel under the collective agreement including subsidies, financial assistance and incentives for different categories of employees as well as awards on corporate and departmental level. According to the company’s press release, special attention has been traditionally paid by SP SPb to honoured employees and pensioners of the port. Employees granted with “Veteran of the Port” title, active members of the port’s veterans organization and those celebrating anniversaries were given financial presents to mark significant state and professional holidays.

Promotion of healthy lifestyle, health protection, support of mother and child care has always been in the spotlight of the company’s social policy. Last year, the company allocated over RUB 10 million to cover its employees’ expenses for membership in health and fitness clubs, health-resort treatment and medical services. The resources were also allocated for subsidizing travel packages and arrangement of sport events. In 2019, SP SPb susscessfully held winter and spring sport contests as well as Trapshooting Cup in summer. As usual, the company supported its football team succeeding in several competitions for the industry representatives.

Financial support was provided to employees with multi-child families, unwed mothers employed by the port and parents of first-graders. The company covered expenses for summer holidays of employees’ children, purchased New Year presents and organized traditional educational tours for them in May and September.

A certain amount was allocated by the company to support sport shooting club “Olimpiyets” offering free of charge training of Olympic shooting. With an opportunity to use well equipped shooting facilities of the club, its trainees gain considerable success. Last year, they used to hit the podiums of both federal and international competitions.

One more essential and traditional point of the company’s social policy is its personnel education. In 2019, 984 employees of SP SPb (up 64%, year-on-year) were trained under a variety of professional development programmes.

Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg JSC is the largest operator rendering services on handling of all types of dry cargoes at Big Port St. Petersburg. It operates modern multipurpose specialized terminals for handling of general and bulk cargoes and specialized terminals for ro-ro cargoes and containers.